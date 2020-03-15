Staycation will offset tourist cut

Surely many Kiwis planning to go overseas will no longer go. Who wants to spend 14 days in isolation on their return?

It's simple to see a scenario where the lack of overseas visitors can be at least partly compensated for by Kiwi spending their travelling dollars in Aotearoa.

We often hear that South Islanders haven't seen the North and vice versa. Wind down the tourism doom and gloom, focus on our own travel in our fabulous country!

Judy Lawry, Golflands.



Strong leadership

Thank God for Jacinda Ardern! New Zealand is so fortunate to have such a strong, coherent leader who instinctively knows people's lives come first, and acts decisively to try to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 virus, unlike the floundering, blustering US President Trump. When Jack Tame, on TV One's Q&A programme on Sunday morning, asked Professor Michael Baker of Otago University, "Has the Government done the right thing?", he replied, "Absolutely! This announcement has been greeted with a huge, collective sense of relief across the health sector."

Derek John, Ōrewa.



Toilet roll panic

The economic damage is going to be far worse than the health damage. All caused by the "toilet roll" type panic. It's just another type of flu. We over 70s generally have more to worry about. The tourism industry has been shot in the foot. Just hope the dairy cows don't get it, because that's the other half of our economy.

Phil Skipworth, St Johns.



Managing the pests

Could the 100 per cent death rate of this season's kōkako chicks in the Waitākere Ranges and the addition of humans to the pest species excluded from the ranges be related? Limiting the rat's No1 enemy (rat baiting) is part of why the Ranges' rat population has bloomed.

Time for more balance in kauri dieback management?

Philip La Roche, Opou Rd.



Self-isolation

While it is good to have some of the toughest border restrictions in the world for the Covid-19 virus, they can only be effective if people are actually going to self-isolate.

L.H. Cleverly, Mt Roskill.



Spot check shortfall

With all due respect Ms Ardern, how are you proposing to enforce the two-week "self-isolation" measure to all incoming NZ passengers? "Spot checks" aren't really going to cut the mustard.

Rose Panidis, Auckland.



Forget politicking

It has become clear that our country faces an unprecedented challenge in trying to reduce the impact of this global pandemic. This is surely not a time for politicking but this is exactly what we're getting from your opinion writers. This is a time to keep to the facts and get behind the country's efforts. For du Plessis-Allen to suggest the Prime Minister's announcement on the travel ban might be a political move is disingenuous and frankly, stupid.

The Cabinet has taken advice from top health professionals and some of the best brains in the country are contributing.

Bill Mathews, Auckland.



Exports for Kiwis

What a great opportunity has arisen now we have limited fresh exports. Simply reduce the price of crayfish and other expensive export seafoods, so the average Kiwi can taste some of New Zealand.

Maybe we can find other ways to turn the global viral situation into local benefit?

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.



Help for men to cope

Recently I saw Rob Mokaraka's Shot Bro show. It coincided with a mate's grief over his dear friend's unpredicted suicide.

This is the unseen, unheard and overshadowed due to life's bigger things, like the coronavirus. For men, there was always something louder and more important requiring attention, than what the man was experiencing.

The male template as a soldier of non-emotion was imprinted and reinforced through the world wars and has hung over "male-dom" ever since.

Change has occurred, conversation fun and enjoyment now includes more significant expression of male feelings and experiences. It is not a deep-seated counselling session, but a safe outlining of a situation with the listener not reeling away in fright.

Sir John Kirwan's revelation of depression on prime-time screens has been the turning point. I think all men should thank Kirwan for his foresight, altruism and desire to benefit our community wellbeing.

Richard Ghent, Freemans Bay.



Reminding travellers

I've just spent 36 hours back and forth through domestic airports and not once did I hear or see a reminder to wash your hands regularly, or before leaving the airport to protect your family and community.

Nor one announcement about social distancing or preventive steps while in the airports. My kids get reminded to wash their hands three times a day at kindy.

For an industry haemorrhaging money due to the coronavirus it seems bizarre there is not more upstream thinking about active prevention.

Dianna Bain.



Education failing

A school principal claims "pupils don't need to remember information as it can be accessed on their phones". Add to this phenomenon an education system under siege from socialist engineering designed to ensure every pupil wins in a race to the bottom, no one loses.

Charter schools, successful in improving literacy but now disbanded and absorbed within the state system. Specialist subjects Latin, art history and classical studies likely to be removed from NCEA Level 1 curriculum. Chemistry, biology and physics may be abolished but integrated within a general science course. Many pupils relish the mental challenge of higher learning which specialist education provides but is now threatened to their detriment.

If the intended changes to NCEA standards are implemented will academic achievement and excellence be compromised? The pursuit of greater knowledge should be mandatory. Instead mediocrity holds sway.

P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga.



Shared traits

Readers were recently informed that Shane Jones and Lizzie Marvelly have a Croatian/Maori heritage. Actually, they share another noteworthy characteristic. Each adheres with unwavering dedication to expressing journalistic endeavours in first-person singular.

Dennis E. Morse, Kaeo.



Flying anomaly

With all these precautionary measures taking place now worldwide on cancelling indoor and outdoor events, why are we still flying humans around the globe in small pressurised cabins?

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.



Test for Bridges

With media attention focused on the coronavirus now would be a good time for an aspiring leader to make a bid to oust Simon Bridges as party leader.

His move to exclude NZ First from possible coalition negotiations was a smart one which has been endorsed by the recent antics of Shane Jones.

However his pronouncements on getting tough on gangs and a weak effort over reforming health and safety regulations shows him having little to offer voters but tired rhetoric.

I would like to think that with an election looming and the country in a heath/economic crisis he would show himself to be a statesman-in-waiting by supporting Government moves, where possible, and offering well thought out and presented alternatives where National disagrees with them. He has failed to do so, leaving his position ripe for the picking.

Gavin Baker, Glendowie.



Small acts can help

As many of us grieve for the harm inflicted on the members of the Christchurch mosques and their communities, we may wonder what we can do to stop growing injustice and inequality.

Today we are experiencing widening inequality, hardship, poverty, and militarism that supports the world's super-rich, who have captured the world's wealth including essential resources, services, and goods. In this climate, it is easy to see how some people can be deceived into believing that the vicious cycle of white supremacy, extremism and popularism will fix their many real personal problems.

Some people can feel divided, alienated and powerless, making it even more important for us to speak out against discrimination and racism.

Please join with me in asking that Muslim and other women and girls can learn to swim with frequent "female only" times at local pools.

I look forward to this happening as a practical way to show the widespread rejection of xenophobia and discrimination. No doubt other groups of people would value such support too. Small actions can prevent injustice, inequity, and denial of opportunities.

Anna Lee, New Lynn.