A man has been arrested outside the Kilbirne mosque in Wellington this morning.

A police spokesperson said the man was taken into custody for making inappropriate comments.

He is currently being spoken to by police.

It is unclear what the nature of the comments were that led to the man's arrest.

The arrest comes exactly one year on from the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15.

Events around the country marking the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks has been cancelled amid safety fears over Covid-19.

They include the Christchurch National Remembrance Service and events in Auckland and Wellington.

Government representative Megan Woods said a major factor in the Christchurch event cancellation was because it was unticketed which would have made it impossible to trace anyone who might later be found to be suffering from Covid-19.

The event - which was to be held at Horncastle Arena at 3pm today - was expected to attract a large crowd, with many travelling from around New Zealand and from overseas.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the decision was made to cancel the event given the rapidly changing environment around Covid-19.

"We can still reflect on the incredible ways the community came together in response to the events of that tragic day, and think of ways that we can build on the compassion and unity that was so poignantly shown in our city, across the country and throughout the world," she said yesterday.