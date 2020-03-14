A man remains on the loose after pointing a gun at an officer, stealing a police car, carjacking a second car and leading police on a chase around much of Otago.

Acting Southern District Commander Acting Superintendent Darryl Sweeney said on Sunday morning they are continuing to search for Jesse Nash and are urging the public to get in touch if they have seen him.

Supt Sweeney warned that the 38-year-old should not be approached and may be in the Milton area or lower South Island.

Jesse Nash. Photo / NZ Police

He has links to Waimate and Timaru.

"The man failed to stop for police about 6:30pm on Saturday. A pursuit was then initiated and the vehicle came to a stop near Cromwell.

"The driver of that vehicle presented a firearm at an officer, before taking a police vehicle and fleeing the scene.

"He then travelled towards Alexandra, abandoning the police vehicle and taking a vehicle from a member of the public."

Supt Sweeney said police from Dunedin and Queenstown areas responded with two helicopters and armed offenders support.

"The vehicle the man took was recovered in Milton around 11.45pm, where he fled on foot.

"There are no police issue firearms or equipment outstanding and as a precaution Southern District has general arming in place."

Supt Sweeney said the officer initially involved has been offered full support after this event, and an investigation team has been set up.

"We would urge the public to be alert, but not alarmed, and as mentioned report any sightings or information to police on 111."

The manhunt started after a vehicle of interest failed to stop for police about 6.30pm on Saturday.

The second car was found abandoned in Milton at 11.45pm and Otago Daily Times readers have reported a heavy police presence in the town overnight.

Supt Sweeney said the pursuit was initiated and the vehicle came to a stop near Cromwell.

The driver then presented a firearm at police, before taking a police vehicle and fleeing the scene along State Highway 8.

The driver has then abandoned the police vehicle near Signal Creek, and taken a vehicle from a member of the public.

The member of the public was shaken, but unharmed.

The police vehicle was recovered. No police issue firearms had been taken.

The man has then travelled south along SH 90, and continued driving.

The vehicle the man had taken was recovered in Milton around 11.45pm, but the offender remained outstanding.

Heavy police presence, fires near Cromwell

Meanwhile, there have been several fires around Cromewell, but police are yet to confirm whether they are linked to the offender.

Fire engines attend to a grass fire near Cromwell this evening, thought to be linked to an offender currently being sought by police. Photo / Emily Cannan

A boating incident, which firefighters and St John were called to in the river at Beaumont, occurred at the same time as the manhunt was going on, but was not related.

Around 10pm several witnesses reported hearing the helicopter and speeding police cars around Milton.

Otago Daily Times readers have commented on a heavy presence of emergency services in Central Otago and have since seen a heavy police presence south of Roxburgh, including in and around Gore.

Commenters on social media reported seeing police cars travelling at speed in the Millers Flat and Lawrence areas.

An ODT reporter said SH8 around Beaumont was thick with police and he had heard helicopters overhead.

A source told the ODT said armed offenders squad (AOS) were deployed to the Cromwell and Alexandra area.

Some of the AOS deployed are from Queenstown and the ODT understands helicopters are part of the operation.

Witness Emily Cannan said she witnessed a silver car speeding past Tarras about 7pm with police hot in pursuit.

The area near Cromwell was teeming with police and firefighters and there were several fires on the hillside.

There were up to 20 firefighters in the area and multiple police cars.

Another witness said there were many emergency services vehicles down by the river at Beaumont, including multiple fire appliances and a St John ambulance.

Information about the incident was unclear at first, but it has since been confirmed it was a boating incident and not a car crash and not related to the manhunt.

A St John spokeswoman said they called to the scene at 8.11pm and were still at the scene at 9.06pm.

She had no further detail.