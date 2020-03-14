Two men have been shot in Papatoetoe, Auckland, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Both men are undergoing surgery at Middlemore Hospital, police announced in a statement this afternoon.

An investigation is under way and they are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have information about what happened.

"Around 1.40pm, police received a report that gunshots had been heard on Chestnut Rd by Murdoch Park," the statement said.

"Shortly afterwards, police received another report that two men had presented at Middlemore Hospital with gunshot wounds.

"Work is now under way to determine the circumstances of what has happened."

Counties Manukau Police ask anyone with information to contact them on 09 261 1321 or to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

