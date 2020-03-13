Dr Dale Bramley, Chief Executive of Waitematā District Health Board and Dr William Rainger, Director of Auckland Regional Public Health give the latest update on COVID-19. Posted by Auckland Regional Public Health Service on Friday, 13 March 2020

Waitemata DHB chief executive Dr Dale Bramley has confirmed New Zealand has its sixth case of Covid-19.

The man came into the country on Friday, March 6 and became unwell earlier this week. He had arrived from the United States, Bramley said.

The man is doing "very well" and is at home recovering, he said.

There's no known community spread, however.

Advertisement

The sixth case continues a trend of having contracted the virus from overseas, he added.

The man was tested for the virus by his GP in Auckland on Thursday.

When asked about whether the country should ban large gatherings of people like sports events, Bramley said New Zealand was not in the same position as Australia.

The man with coronavirus was in New Jersey and travelled home through Houston before arriving back in New Zealand.

Others on the flight should not be alarmed because the man only developed symptoms early this week.

The man did go to church in Papakura and the DHB is speaking with the church's priest about how they should deal with the virus.

Health bosses are contacting some of those from the service and putting them into monitored self-isolation.

People attending the 8.30am service on Sunday, March 8 at St Mary's church in East St Papakura should contact Healthline or ring ahead to their GP if they become unwell.

Advertisement

The man rang ahead to his GP and alerted them he might be infected and the test was held outside of the centre - which was the correct way to do it, Bramley said.

People in the community are being told not to attend work or where people gather if they are feeling unwell, Bramley reiterated.

Auckland GPs had so far done a great job in their efforts against the coronavirus, Bramley said. If they had concerns, they should contact their local DHB for help.

Gown, gloves and goggles would be worn by GPs when testing people for Coronavirus before being thrown out after one use.

The man who was the sixth case was aged in his 60s, Bramley said.

The man's illness was "mild" and he was doing very well after starting to get sick on Monday.

The news comes after US President Donald Trump today declared a national emergency, as public life in America grinds to a halt.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Donald Trump declares national emergency; travel restrictions to New Zealand set to be imposed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

• Expert's 'best single piece of advice' on coronavirus goes viral on Twitter

• Coronavirus: Education worker with sick kids claims doctors 'refuse to test' her despite Covid-19 symptoms

• Coronavirus latest updates and essential information

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said: "I am officially declaring a national emergency." He said the emergency would open up US$50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

He also announced a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities, as his administration has come under fire for being too slow in making the test available.

Trump said "I don't take responsibility at all" for the slow roll-out of testing.

Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic rippled across the globe. Major sporting events - including the US Masters golf tournament, English Premier League football games and Six Nations rugby matches - were postponed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to update our travel restrictions today.

One key issue is how travel bans around the world could affect the supply chain of health products.

For example, about two-thirds of pharmaceuticals in New Zealand come via air, and the Government will look to ensure there are back-up supply chains.

Current travel restrictions in New Zealand include a ban on foreigners coming to New Zealand from China and Iran.

People coming from Italy and South Korea have to self-isolate for 14 days, and health officials have been empowered to quarantine cruise ships and planes, if necessary.