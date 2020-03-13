The Labour Party has put the contested Manurewa candidate selection process on hold amid complaints about the process.

Sitting MP Louisa Wall is being challenged by two others, lawyer Arena Williams and Ian Dunwoodie, who stood against Wall when she first won selection in 2011 after the retirement of George Hawkins.

The selection had been scheduled for Saturday March 21.

But after considering complaints, the Labour Party governing executive body, the New Zealand Council, has delayed it.

Party president Claire Szabo said the delay would be for a short period of time "while we assess the process around the selection".

It is understood the complaint centres on newly signed up party members and whether some live outside the electorate.

It is not clear which candidate laid the complaint.

No date for the selection has been set but it is not likely to be in March.