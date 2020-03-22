COMMENT

The NZ Herald offered the Eden Park Trust Board the opportunity to again present its case for concerts. The trust responded with the following letters of support:

Sport but not concerts?

I believe the park represents Auckland's ideal modern stadium experience for concert goers. It is obvious that this is proven over and over again for all the sporting codes who make use of the stadium.

It seems short-sighted or representative of some sort of bias against concert events that prevents a straightforward process to add concerts to your calendar. When considering the economic footprint of a one-night concert vs multi day sporting events such as the NRL Nines that played out over almost a month where is the logic in raising disruption to the neighbourhood as an argument?

I have used stadiums in Auckland since the 80's and have always appreciated the support of NZ audiences for my concert tours. It has to be said though that Auckland always represents a challenge with the stadiums on offer.

Neither for the artist or the audience are these ideal. Some of those key challenges would be well overcome if Eden Park was to come on line as an option in Auckland.

Michael Chugg, executive chairman, Chugg Entertainment.



Number one choice

After many years of hard work by our members, the live music industry in New Zealand now represents significant economic benefit to many parts of the country.

We again have an artist who can actually fill stadiums. Six60 have for the first time since Johnny Devlin in the 60's filled Western Springs; unique cultural experience that is bringing together local communities in support of a local artist.

We believe that Eden Park would represent Auckland's number one choice for stadium events in the future. The infrastructure and location of Eden Park will provide advantage to audiences with easy transport options and facilities way over and above those currently available. A space that deserves to be used as intended for both sporting and music communal gatherings.

It is more than unjust to exclude anything music to the community at large.

As local promoters we fully understand the objections by a very small minority who have concerns on the impact to their neighbourhood. It must be said however that a concert audience of 50,000 represents a body of humanity no different to a sporting audience of the same number when considering impact to the neighbourhood.

We look forward to a successful outcome.

Brent Eccles, president NZ Promoters Association.