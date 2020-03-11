Auckland bus drivers bargaining over pay and work hours will strike at rush hour tomorrow morning, potentially affecting thousands of commuters.

It is the latest strike action in an ongoing dispute between the drivers and NZ Bus, and will take place Friday at the Panmure and Auckland City depots from 4am to 7am.

All services to be affected are not yet known. Similar strikes could take place next week also.

Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt said the action comes after a breakdown in mediation sessions last week and on Wednesday with NZ Bus.

"Unfortunately the company has not come back to us with anything new."

NZ Bus had offered 68 cents to take the hourly pay rate to $22.75, the unions say. Among the changes sought, they want a further 25c to take the hourly rate to $23.

NZ Bus has previously said it has offered to increase drivers' hourly rates up to $24 by January 2022 - an increase of over 8 per cent.

Froggatt said drivers also currently work shifts of up to 14 hours with four unpaid hours in the middle of the shift.

The union wants unpaid hours cut to three at most, and an added half hour paid time

off.

The company was also starting to make drivers work full 14-hour shifts, which with travel times factored in often only gave the drivers seven-hour turnarounds between shifts.

"It is just too long."

Froggatt said as well as Friday's action there was more planned for next week, although he could not release details at this stage.

NZ Bus had also rejected an offer from the unions to work together to negotiate a better deal with Auckland Transport (AT).

"Part of the issue is AT, as they provide the funding to NZ Bus. There is a review of the process going on in the Government at the moment, and that needs to hurry up."

First Union spokesman Jared Abbott previously told the Herald NZ Bus' current offer contained "clawbacks" that would weaken existing terms and conditions and reduce the maximum amount any future bus driver could earn, making it the second lowest-paying operator in Auckland.

Abbott said drivers worked "incredibly hard" and deserved to earn more than what was effectively minimum wage once unpaid gaps in their schedules were factored in.

"Auckland councillors committed to resolving the dispute following the company's mass suspension of drivers last year, but NZ Bus themselves need to be realistic and truthful about their ability to settle this dispute fairly with their drivers."

NZ Bus has been approached for comment.