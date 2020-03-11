A crash near the Waterview Tunnel is causing delays for traffic heading to Auckland Airport this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the collision on State Highway 20 on the Southwestern Motorway.

A traffic camera shows the crash appears to involve a truck and at least one car.

A person can be seen standing just to the side near the barrier.

The crash is immediately after the tunnel heading towards the Maioro St off-ramp.

Advertisement

The NZ Transport Agency said at 8.30am that the crash is blocking the right lane just after the tunnel heading southbound.

The crash will cause delays for motorists heading to Auckland Airport.