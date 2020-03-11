A man found dead at an Auckland brothel was said to have had several "feuds" with other staff and parlour clients.

A sex worker, who asked not to be named, told the Herald that staff management had confirmed the dead man was one of their own - a manager known as Jason Ma or Maa.

It is understood that was not his real name, according to the worker, and police are yet to officially name the victim.

Ma had worked at the parlour for more than a decade and lived in a shed just to the side of the main house.

She said he had been involved in a number of "feuds" with various people - including clients and the other managers, including one who was meant to be working on Monday night but had not turned up for his shift.

"Every manager had found him annoying or had an argument at one point," she said of the dead man.

"Maybe over girls, someone's not doing something right or someone's slacking off."

Have you seen this car? Police are asking anyone who has seen this car this week to call police immediately. Photo / NZ Police

Ma - whose role as a manager included looking after women working on any given day or night - had also reportedly made clients angry in the past.

"Usually the client was in the wrong. Let's just say disrespects a girl or stays too long - Jason's like: 'F*** off'. The client would get angry," she said.

POLICE URGE ANYONE WHO VISITED THE PARLOUR TO COME FORWARD

Police officers investigating the homicide are also appealing to anyone who visited the parlour on Monday and early Tuesday morning to contact authorities.

The public appeal comes as the investigation - now dubbed Operation Anniston - enters its second day after the victim's body was found by a member of the public in the early hours of Tuesday, just after midnight.

Emergency services were called to the house later identified as Club 574, one of Auckland's oldest brothels, on Manukau Rd in Epsom.

"We ask anyone who was at the premises to contact the investigation team with urgency," acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

Police have also released the photo of a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris with the number plate: KSA289.

"We want to speak with anyone who sighted the vehicle on Monday night or Tuesday morning or has any information on the vehicle's current whereabouts."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on (09) 524 1921, CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111 or 111.