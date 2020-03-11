Anyone arriving to NZ from any part of Italy will have to self-isolate for 14 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

The self-isolation requirements have been extended from northern Italy to now cover all of the country.

Ardern said anyone with underlying health conditions are being asked to reconsider taking an overseas cruise at this time.

Officials are also analysing any cruise ships set to come into New Zealand for the remainder of the cruise season.

When asked why the Government hadn't extended the border restrictions to Italy, like Australia has, Ardern said the requirements to self-isolate was effectively a border restriction.

Since putting the self-isolation requirements in place for South Korea, travels had slowed to a "trickle," Ardern said.

Speaking about why the Government is implementing self-isolation requirements instead of border restrictions, Ardern said: "It's had almost exactly the same effect we've seen a complete dribble of people travelling now as a result of those restrictions."

When asked why someone would come from those countries which have self-isolation would come to New Zealand, she said that was exactly the point.

"They're not.

"If you're sick - stay at home."

She said they'd been very responsive to the advice they'd received from scientists and experts.

"When they say move, we move."

NZ is still in the containment phase but if we move into the community outbreak phase, that's when there could be cancellations of large events.

Ardern gave the update on the outbreak of coronavirus in New Zealand after a special Covid-19 subcommittee meeting.

It's expected the subcommittee discussed the business continuity package that was approved by Cabinet on Monday.

The package includes a targeted wage subsidy scheme for businesses struggling due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ardern said earlier today she'd not had any updates that New Zealand was heading into a recession.

But regardless of that, it wouldn't change the Government's response to coronavirus, she told media.

"First and foremost we have to make sure our primary focus is public health, and secondly that we're getting ahead of impacts on businesses and the economy.

"So regardless of that forecasting, for me it's all about action. Not what data analysts are telling me."

When asked what advice she'd give struggling businesses, Ardern said they should firstly talk to their bank about cash-flow options, and contact the Inland Revenue Department which is "geared up" to talk about provisional tax.

The Ministry of Social Development is also on the ground in struggling areas to help affected workers get into other areas of work, she said.

On Monday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Covid-19 outbreak required a "tailor-made response".

"It's important to get the details of this package right. In particular, the timing of the support and the criteria we will use.

"We have to keep in mind this is a rapidly changing situation," Robertson said.

Robertson also said the Government has directed officials to investigate longer-term issues that may be needed to support the economy, businesses and workers.

"While we're planning, we're not predicting. It's responsible to do that planning now," he said.

"It's quite clear the global economic disruption is going to have a serious impact on the New Zealand economy."