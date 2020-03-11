Wellington District Court is being evacuated after a threat.

Police have evacuated the building, on Ballance St, "while specialists respond to the incident".

"Cordons are in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area," police said.

It is reportedly a bomb threat.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• New Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

• Woman in court over leaked police bank alert ahead of Christchurch attack anniversary

• Woman charged after police bank alert shared ahead of Christchurch attack anniversary

• New Zealand police share bizarre drunk-driver excuses