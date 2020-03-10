The country boasts several major events for the weekend, but what sort of weather is expected remains unclear.

Weatherwatch.co.nz forecaster Philip Duncan says the likelihood of rains depends on whether a high-pressure system will remain hugging the country or it dissipates.

If it does weaken, it will allow a low to encroach on the North Island and bring rain to events including the two-day Pasifika Festival at Western Springs, which attracts around 60,000 people.

In Christchurch, the memorial service for the terror attacks in Christchurch is scheduled for Sunday, which is also expected to attract thousands.

The MetService is currently predicting sun for Friday, but rain for Saturday and Sunday during Womad in New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands, which will host tens of thousands.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had sought urgent advice on whether the planned March 15 memorial service and Pasifika Festival should go ahead due to worries about Covid-19.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson has since given the events the go-ahead.

Computer modelling for Tuesday shows how close the tropical cyclone is to the north of New Zealand. Image / weatherwatch.co.nz

Duncan said Christchurch would be cool with highs around 17 and 18 degrees, but remain fine.

The picture was still a bit unclear for the North Island, despite it being Wednesday, however it was due to whether the high-pressure system grows or weakens.

There could be a chance of a shower in Auckland on Sunday, he said.

"This [low] this weekend hasn't formed yet but it will develop on Friday night, Saturday morning very quickly and either comes down as some rain and wind or it drifts out to sea, depending on what happens with the high.

"A bit of watch this space this weekend ... you do need to check your forecasts regularly.

"Some people might see their weather icons flip from sunny to raining ... but this is one of those one times that it makes sense."

There was also another high heading toward New Zealand next week, to coincide with a low-pressure system which is highly likely to turn into a tropical cyclone off the coast of Cairns on Friday. Whether it hits the country will also depend whether the high gets to New Zealand first.

"The one that gets here first is the one that will win."

Meanwhile, Auckland's water stores remain 20 per cent lower than usual for this time of

year.

A Watercare spokesperson said if the drought conditions continued, there would come a point when water restrictions would be necessary.

"The decision as to when to implement a water restriction is based on many factors. For example, we consider our total water storage level, treatment plant outputs, network performance, Aucklanders' water use and weather forecasts.

"Given some of these factors are beyond our control, we are unable to say with certainty if or when a water restriction may be necessary.

"Currently, our total water storage is 60 per cent which is 20 per cent lower than the historical average for this time of year."

The region was fortunate to have different types of water sources; rivers, aquifers and dams.

"This means we're more resilient than many cities when it comes to droughts. However, if the drought continues into winter, there will come a point when water restrictions will be necessary.

"However, if we do our bit by preserving the water in the dams and managing our infrastructure well, and Aucklanders do their bit by using water wisely, we can reduce the likelihood of restrictions this autumn and winter."

Last week, Aucklanders used 96 million litres less than the week commencing February 23, and 185 million litres less than the week commencing February 16.