A truck driver is badly trapped in their vehicle after it rolled on State Highway 30.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the logging truck rolled about 2km west of Ranginui Rd, between Mangakino and Benneydale.

The crash happened about 7.40am today and has also seen a rescue helicopter called to fly the injured person to hospital.

However, the driver was described as being "badly" trapped, so fire crews from Benneydale were currently getting to work with extrication gear.

Another crew was on its way from Te Kuiti and Rotorua.

One lane of the highway remained open as emergency services tended to the injured man and truck.