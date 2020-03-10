Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of a woman and her two children last seen a month ago.

Megan Lee, 45, and her 11-year-old son Joshua and daughter Sarah, 13, last made contact with their family in Hastings on February 9.

Police did not give any information about the circumstances of the disappearances, only to say: "There are concerns for their wellbeing."

"The trio were last sighted in Whangārei on February 11," authorities said.

Advertisement

"However, they have connections across the upper North Island - including the Hawke's Bay, Auckland and Northland."

Have you seen Megan and her children? Police are asking for the public's help finding Megan Lee, 45, and her children,... Posted by Eastern District Police on Monday, 9 March 2020

Police say they were last known to have been travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla station wagon with the number plate: LCG323.

Photos of the family have been released by police also.

"Anyone who sees Megan and her children is asked to call 111 immediately," police said.

READ MORE:

• Late-night search finds 87-year-old missing man Lewis Hewitt

• Police taskforce set up to find Auckland-based UK woman missing in Fiji

• Wainuiomata missing girl, 12, found

• Concerns for missing woman Karina Bradnam last seen in Tītahi Bay near Porirua