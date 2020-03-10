The March 15 terror attack commemorations and the Pasifika Festival will go ahead as planned, the Ministry of Health says.

But it's up to attendees to take responsibility for not spreading illness.

Jacinda Ardern said this morning she was seeking advice from the Ministry of Health and the Director General of Health about managing the two large events.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: New Zealanders told to avoid all travel to or in Italy amid outbreak

• Coronavirus: The difference between suspected and probable cases

• Coronavirus: Nearly 9000 people or households have self-isolated

• Coronavirus in NZ: Jacinda Ardern seeks advice on March 15 memorial, Pasifika Festival

Advertisement

This evening a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said because there's been no wider community spread of the virus, public events can go ahead but with strong health measures in place.

But the responsibility for containing the spread of sickness has been placed squarely in attendees hands.

"If you have a temperature or cough or cold then stay at home and don't attend," the Ministry of Health said.

If someone is unwell and attends a large event anyway, they could put others at risk, he said.

"Those attending should follow the advice around regular handwashing and appropriate cough and sneeze etiquette."

It's also up to event organised to ensure people can practice good hygiene at the events, he said.

The Ministry of Health is also working to ensure there is information about Covid-19 at Pasifika.

This advice is constantly being reviewed.

Advertisement

Ardern is set to open the Pasifika Festival in Auckland on Saturday and speak at the memorial service in Hagley Park on Sunday to commemorate the first anniversary of the terror attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood mosques.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges is also set to go to both events.

Ardern said earlier today that she asked for the advice about the two large events to "reassure" herself.