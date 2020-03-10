A person is fighting for their life after a workplace accident at an Auckland CBD supermarket.

Emergency services rushed to the accident at Countdown Auckland City, on Quay St, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and one manager attended.

"One person in a critical condition has been taken to Auckland City Hospital."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Carrin Larkin said two appliances were at the site.

Police attended the accident to assist Fenz and St John Ambulance, a spokeswoman confirmed.

WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified of the accident.

"We are making initial inquiries," a spokeswoman said.

It was the second workplace accident on Tuesday, after a person died at a quarry in Drury, South Auckland, earlier.

Emergency teams were called to a serious incident in which a truck is believed to have crashed up to 100 metres down a bank at the Stevensons Aggregate site.

Police received the call about 12.45pm today.

WorkSafe will be notified and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

