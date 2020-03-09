A volunteer firefighter killed in a car crash on Sunday was a "lovely", "bubbly" man who will be sorely missed, friends and colleagues say.

Wayne Ferguson, from Ranfurly, died in a two-car crash on State Highway 85, at the St Bathans Loop Rd, in Otago.

Ranfurly Chief Fire Officer James Hazlett said Ferguson was part of the "firefighting family" and said life at the fire station would not be the same.

Firefighting colleagues of Ferguson were called to the crash

"We're very close ... it's left a big hole."

"It's a massive loss."

Ferguson had been involved with the United Fire Brigade Association (UFBA) tech panel and had organised firefighting competitions both regionally and nationally.

Wayne Ferguson served from April 1998 until January 2018, and was deputy chief fire officer at Luggate when he moved to Ranfurly. Photo / Supplied

He was due to attend the 2020 UFBA's South Island Firefighter Combat Challenge in Christchurch this weekend.

He was previously a long-serving member of the Luggate Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Deputy fire chief Matt Anderson said yesterday Ferguson served from April 1998 until January 2018, and was deputy chief fire officer at Luggate when he moved to Ranfurly.

Anderson said Ferguson was a valued member of the brigade who was "always there to offer his services".

"He loved going to all the meetings and was willing to do the business stuff that nobody else really wanted to do."

He was a self-employed builder and had built his own home in Luggate.

His wife Margaret died last year.

Maniototo ward district councillor Stu Duncan told the Otago Daily Times Ferguson was an integral member of the brigade.

Duncan understood Ferguson had been called out with the brigade to a crash the previous day.

"He was a lovely man and his heart was always with the community.

"My heart goes out to his family."

A funeral will be held on Monday.

Two other people were injured in the crash, one seriously.