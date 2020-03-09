The officers criticised for not walking a Wellington couple home after a homophobic attack say they were still trying to control the volatile scene and couldn't leave.

Joe Perrone said he begged a female police officer to walk him and his partner away from the crowd at a fast food joint on Courtenay Place who had been hitting and pulling at them and yelling homophobic slurs.

But after speaking with the officers involved, Wellington Police area commander inspector Dion Bennett said the officers involved needed to remain at the restuarant where a large crowd had gathered until the situation was resolved.

He said the pair declined the officers' offer to put them in a taxi or Uber, so instead moved the pair to a clear area away from others.

"Police again advised they could not walk the pair home due to the ongoing disorder incident and the potential for violence, which required an immediate response."

Bennett said once the crowd was under control the officers went back to speak with the couple who by this point had started walking away.

"Police followed for a short distance to make sure they were safe, and observed them until they left Courtenay Place. No one was seen to follow them."

He said police staff had met with the pair to discuss the incident and explain the actions taken by police. No complaint about the incident has been made and the no arrests were made at the time.

Perrone told the Herald yesterday had been in tears after the attack and surprised when he begged the officer if she could walk them down Courtenay Place towards the Embassy Theatre because they didn't feel safe when she refused.

"She looked me in the eye and said, 'I'm not going to do that'."

The 25-year-old and his partner had been attending the Pride celebrations and Joe's partner had been waiting to pay for food at J & M's Fast Foods on Courtenay Place about 4am when a group of teenage girls started abusing him because they thought he had jumped the queue.

But after he yelled out to them to leave his boyfriend alone, he claimed it turned to homophobic attacks,m with the girls' boyfriends calling them "faggots".

Perrone said as he tried to push his way through his partner he was hit on the face and his partner's shirt was ripped.

The couple had been at an after-party for the Pride Parade that took place in Wellington earlier that day.

