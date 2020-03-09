Two panicked brothers bundled their heavily bleeding friend into a car after he was stabbed twice in South Auckland then sped across town in a desperate bid to save the semi-conscious man's life.

It's understood the young victim suffered a knife wound beneath his right armpit and another to his back that narrowly missed his spine.

Police say he was stabbed in an altercation at a Hill Rd property in Manurewa about 6.40pm on Sunday.

The brothers' father was at home when the three bloodied and panicked men arrived at his Rosemead Place house just before 7pm.

He immediately called 111 as his wife and 12-year-old daughter applied pressure to the victim's wounds in a bid to staunch the blood and stop him from losing consciousness while they awaited paramedics.

"It's not something you want to experience ever," the father told the Herald.

"They [mother and daughter] were both covered in blood. He was covered in blood. His T-shirt was covered in blood. He was in and out [of consciousness].

"The boys were panicking. They wanted to take [the victim] to the hospital. I told them to stop because it was quicker for the police to get here."

The wife and daughter helped the injured man while the father spoke to a 111 emergency operator.

"Police said to keep him still, make sure there's pressure applied to the wound and keep him talking."

Two police patrol cars turned up moments later and an ambulance followed within about 15 minutes.

The victim was taken to Middlemore Hospital and admitted overnight. He did not need surgery but was told he was fortunate to be alive and lucky the knife had missed his spine.

The father said the four young men had known each other at Alfriston College where they played rugby together.

He said the incident was sparked by an exchange on social media which had upset one of the young men.

His sons and the victim drove to the Hill Rd address last night in an attempt to resolve the dispute after watching Kiwi Israel Adesanya retain his UFC middleweight title, the father said.

They were met by the fourth man's parents who went to fetch him from inside the house.

It's alleged he then appeared on the driveway clutching a silver kitchen knife with a blue handle.

The father said the situation escalated and the victim was stabbed twice. Despite his injuries, the victim punched the alleged attacker before being bundled into the car by his two friends and rushed to the Rosemead Place address.

The father believed a private CCTV camera was operating at the Hill Rd property and he hoped footage was available of the attack.

His family had visited the victim in hospital.

"He was upbeat. He was told he was lucky that the stab wound didn't hit any arteries otherwise he would have bled out.

"This was a cowardly act, there's no other words for it."

The father said one of his sons had now been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the incident, an allegation he denied.

In a statement, police said a young man was in hospital with stab wounds after a serious incident in Manurewa on Sunday night.

"A male suffered a stab wound and remains in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition.

"Police have charged a 22-year-old man with wounding with intent to injure."

He appeared in Manukau District Court yesterday.

Police said an 18-year-old was also charged with the possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Friday.

Police were not ruling out the possibility of further charges.

