A man has serious injuries after a grievous assault in South Auckland.

Police say they were called to the scene at Rosemead Place, Randwick Park, just after 7pm on Sunday.

The initial report suggested it was a stabbing, a police spokeswoman said.

"A man is in a serious condition and another person has been arrested in relation to the incident," she said.

Officers continued to make inquiries at the scene.

St John Ambulance has been contacted for comment.