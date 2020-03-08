Three hypothermic boaties were plucked from the water after their overloaded boat sank beneath them in the Waitematā Harbour.

The trio were bobbing in the waters of Mechanics Bay for "some time" before they were rescued by a passing yacht, a Coastguard spokesman said.

A Coastguard vessel met the party around 12.25pm on Sunday afternoon after a rescue beacon was activated from the yacht.

The stricken boaties were treated for mild hypothermia but didn't need further medical treatment, the spokesman said.

"It was quite a small boat and they had a chilly bin full of fish, so we think it was overloaded."

Their vessel, measuring an estimated 3-4m, was later salvaged and towed to Crater Bay on Browns Island.

The day's catch was also successfully recovered.

