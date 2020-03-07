A plane has made a forced landing into mudflats near the South Island town of Motueka.

Police were called to the emergency close to State Highway 60 and Port Motueka at about 8.55am and were now joined at the scene by fire and ambulance crews.

The pilot and occupants were safe and appeared to have walked away from the landing, a police spokeswoman said.

The plane appeared to have landed about 200m from Wharf Rd, she said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said fire staff could see a person walking around but were unable to get to them at the moment.

The plane was on its wheels, he said.

A coastguard spokesman said the plane had landed in an area of shallow water.

The plane's pilot had been seen waving to rescue teams.