Guests at a central Auckland backpackers have been evacuated after a fire in one of the rooms led to one person being hospitalised.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the Wellesley St backpacker hostel about 4.20am, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The fire started in one of the rooms but had already been put out by the time fire crews arrived.

One person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in a moderate condition, St John said.