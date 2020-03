A man is in a moderate condition after falling off scaffolding in Flatbush.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance has just left the scene and is transporting the patient to Middlemore Hospital.

Police were called to a workplace incident on Ormiston Rd at 11.47am.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they had been notified of an incident in Flat Bush.

"We understand the incident involved a fall from height and are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be."