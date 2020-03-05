Sightings of a distinctive single cab ute with large silver ferns painted on both doors should be reported to police as officers investigate the robbery of a Whangārei dairy involving a firearm.

The 1999 Mazda Bounty ute, with registration number YK8043, was stolen from Opua on February 25 and police say was involved in the aggravated robbery of Meadow Park Store and Lotto about 6pm on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant John Clayton called on members of the public to contact police by calling 111 if the spotted the ute being driven and asked for anyone who might have seen it over the last nine days since it was stolen, or knew of people associated with the vehicle to contact police.

The owners of the popular dairy on Meadow Park Cr, in Tikipunga, were left shaken by the ordeal and declined to speak to the Northern Advocate.

Police were at the dairy shortly after reports of the robbery and were back again this morning while the business remained closed.

Clayton said two people went into the dairy, with one of them armed with a firearm.

"The firearm has been presented at the owners and an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes have been stolen," Clayton said.

Police believe the stolen ute was driven from Boundary Rd, into Meadow Park Cr, before it stopped outside the dairy.

The two people have then got back into the ute and turned right onto Kiripaka Rd after the robbery.

"It's a very distinctive ute with the two silver ferns and no tray on the back."

No one was injured in the robbery but police are concerned about the risk to the public with the robbery involving a firearm, Clayton said.

Anyone with information about the ute or people associated with it should contact Detective Beckett at Whangārei Police Station 4304500 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800555 111.