EDITORIAL

The sudden and unexpected passing of New Zealand's first Green MP this week is something we should all pause and reflect on.

Not only because Jeanette Fitzsimons, 75, was an early and perceptive harbinger of our impending environmental and climate catastrophes, but because she was such a woman of principle.

Among many attributes, Fitzsimons was known during her 13 years in Parliament for never raising her voice in the House and never rising to the bait of petty insults.

When Fitzsimons stepped down from Parliament in 2010, she said she wanted to spend more time on her organic farm in the Kauaeranga Valley and with her grandchildren. She had 10 years to fulfil her wish.

If it is some solace, the pioneer of Green politics was taken without undue suffering. Her husband Harry Parke, said: "Yesterday morning she was out on the farm doing stuff, she had a bit of a fall and finally ended up in Thames Hospital where she had a massive stroke and died at 9.45pm last night - very peacefully I might add.

"The day before, she was using a chainsaw - that's the sort of person she is. She worked a lot harder than I ever did. I was totally in awe of her."

We should take a moment today to share that awe - and consider whether we could be more like Jeanette Fitzsimons.