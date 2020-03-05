Motorists stuck on Auckland's motorways this morning should expect delays following breakdowns and crashes throughout the network.

Two lanes of the Southern Motorway heading northbound near the Hill Rd on-ramp were blocked for a short time following a crash - it was cleared by 8.45am.

Motorists citybound were told delays would be experienced on the commute between Takanini and Manukau.

Elsewhere, a breakdown in the middle lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge was causing delays.

While it had been cleared, motorists were asked to allow for extra time on their journey towards Auckland city.