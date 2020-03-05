A woman in quarantine after being in contact with a New Zealand coronavirus patient has spoken about what it's like being in isolation.

The woman, who the Herald has agreed not to identify, was contacted by Public Health after being in close contact with one of the three confirmed patients.

She's since had hand sanitiser, face masks and other supplies dropped off to help her survive the two weeks of quarantine.

The woman isn't showing any symptoms consistent with the deadly virus but has an "unbelievably shitty cold".

Three people are now confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19.

The woman said she at first was very concerned that she might have also caught the deadly virus but is feeling much more calm now Public Health have been in touch.

The woman has also isolated her immediate family as a precaution.

"We have a really strong sense of community responsibility and having me in isolation but having them wander free is as stupid as not vaccinating your children."

They are being monitored every day by a doctor and Public Health, including having their temperatures taken daily.

"I am worried, but there's nothing really I can do.

"I'm really angry on one level, but I'm trying really hard not to be."

She praised Public Health for their response and said they'd been "really, really helpful" as they've provided supplies and information.

The woman has shopped online for supplies for the two weeks and said some "amazing friends" will pick it up from the supermarket and leave it on her doorstep.

Others were loading up hard drives with movies.

"Of course the worry's there, but we're getting a lot of support."

Besides coronavirus, the woman said one of her biggest concerns was surviving isolation for two weeks with her family.

Her employer has given her two weeks' full paid leave, so she said she's going to spend the next fortnight catching up on some of her crafts.

Any care packages were welcome, she said.