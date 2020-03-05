A Kiwi personal trainer who beat up an elderly Uber driver before punching a female taxi driver in the face during a drunken rampage on Australia Day has avoided jail.

Daniel Lee Richard Graeme Paul entered the vehicle of 64-year-old Uber driver Kent Blyth in the early hours of January 27 south of Brisbane.

Southport Magistrates Court heard Blyth drove just 40 metres before pulling over because of Paul's abusive behaviour, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Paul then hit the driver in the face, placing him in a headlock before fleeing from the car.

The New Zealand's national's fit of rage continued minutes later when he jumped into a taxi on the Gold Coast Highway at 5.15am and tried to negotiate with 56-year-old driver Soonhee Ghim.

Daniel Lee Richard Graeme Paul, right, elbowed and punched taxi driver Soonhee Ghim, left, in the face three or four times. Photo / CCTV

He demanded to be taken to Southport for $10, more than a 30-minute trip.

Ghim refused the offer, with Paul then "verbally berating her", police prosecutor Caitlin Usher told the court.

Paul then elbowed and punched Ghim in the face three to four times.

Ghim held down the horn in distress before Paul fled the scene.

Witnesses tried to chase him down, while blood smears were found on the taxi door.

Police tracked down Paul, pictured, through his Uber account. Photo / CCTV

His defence lawyer told the court he had been at an Australia Day party before being asked to leave after trying to break up a fight.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, and assault of a person over 60.

Paul was given a three-month suspended sentence and 180 hours community sentence.

He moved to the Gold Coast from New Zealand four years ago.

Paul has no criminal history.

"It boils down to you were very drunk and decided to take it out on these two people," Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.