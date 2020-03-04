A woman who took the body of her friend to a rural location and left him to rot has been declined parole at her first attempt.

Aleisha Cherie Dawson, 31, was sentenced to two years and three months' imprisonment before the High Court at Dunedin towards the end of last year after pleading guilty to being an accessory in the killing of Brent Andrew Bacon.

Because of the time she had spent on remand, she saw the Parole Board in January from Christchurch Women's Prison.

It was her first time behind bars, panel convener Neville Trendle noted.

Dawson had several convictions to her name but they had been for more minor matters, he said.

It is alleged the victim was killed on the evening of February 4 last year and details of the aftermath were revealed for the first time at sentencing.

Police cordoned off a house in Lock St during the inquiry into the killing of Brent Andrew Bacon. File photo / ODT

While Dawson played no role in his death, she put Bacon's body in a sleeping bag, loaded him into the back of his own Toyota and travelled from St Clair to a secluded area 30km north of Dunedin, where he was dumped under a tree.

In Ashburton, she twice tried to use the victim's eftpos card early on February 5.

Both transactions were rejected because of an incorrect Pin.

When she reached Picton, there was another failed attempt to withdraw cash, the court heard. The vehicle was then sold to the owner of a backpackers for $250.

Dawson reached the North Island by ferry and drove on to Rotorua where she was arrested nearly two weeks later.

Court documents revealed the woman sent messages to Bacon to make it seem she was unaware of his death.

The victim's body was found by a member of the public on February 18 in an advanced state of decomposition.

Dawson was wait-listed to undertake group-based therapy and an intensive drug-and-alcohol programme.

Nevertheless, she tried to convince the Parole Board her rehabilitation could take place in the community.

''Notwithstanding the support available to Ms Dawson in the community as evidenced by the letters received by the board, we are of the clear view that she needs to complete the programmes on her sentence plan to provide her with the skills and knowledge to avoid returning to a situation that could result in further offending," Trendle said.

Dawson's principal corrections officer said the prisoner was still adjusting to life in lockdown and "tends to have a day by day focus for the time being".

She will next see the Parole Board in November.

Her sentence ends in August 2021.