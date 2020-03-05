A Havelock North grandmother has installed security cameras after two Māori carvings were stolen from her home.

Rae McLean said a large wooden taonga, with pounamu attached, as well as a black hook sculpture were taken from her Te Mata Rd house over the weekend.

"I hope karma gets them – you don't take other people's treasure.

Rae McLean has installed cameras after Maori carving statues stolen from her Havelock North home. Photo / Supplied

"Needless to say, a man has come around to install security cameras for me."

McLean said a cigarette butt had been found at the scene.

Police said they received a report on March 2 concerning items taken, including statues, from a Te Mata Road property at some point between February 29 and March 2.

A police spokeswoman said a forensic examination has been undertaken.

No arrests or charges have been made, according to police.

The incident followed a number of thefts including a seal statue stolen from Beverley Dunlop's Napier home in February. Photo / Supplied

The incident followed a number of thefts in the region, including a seal statue that sat in the front garden of Beverley Dunlop's Napier home for more than 40 years.

The statue of a seal balancing a ball, a piece of Kiwiana from that era, was taken from the 84-year-old's house on Veronica Ave, Marewa.

Police said the large garden ornament was stolen from the address at some stage between February 16 and 18, but there were no lines of inquiry.

Thomasima Murray, also of Veronica Ave, Marewa, said an elephant sculpture in her garden was also taken more than a week ago.

"It's a sentimental piece as it was made by my deceased father," she said. "I've not gone to police about it."

While police said they are "not immediately aware" of a spate of statue thefts in the region, they encouraged anyone who witnesses suspicious activities to report it.

Police suggested a number of measures to make your home less appealing to burglars and unwanted visitors:

- Lock your doors and windows.

- Install an alarm and get sensor lights fitted.

- Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.

- Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed.

- Be a good neighbour - keep an eye on their property if you know they are out.

- Join or form a neighbourhood support group.

A police spokeswoman also said to let these incidents act as "a timely reminder" to ensure homes and surrounding areas are secure.

"We remind people that if you come across a person in your home, do not confront them and contact police immediately on 111," she said.

"And remember, if something looks out of place or unusual in your neighbourhood don't hesitate to call us either immediately on 111 or for non-emergency incidents via 105."