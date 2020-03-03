Key Points:

• Second case of coronavirus confirmed by testing last night

• Kiwi woman returned to Auckland from holiday in northern Italy via Singapore on February 25

• Woman travelled to Palmerston North this week on Air NZ flight

• Westlake Boys' and Westlake Girls' High School notified because members of her family have gone to school

• The woman is in self-isolation at home, her partner is also showing symptoms and is in isolation

• School-aged family members are not showing symptoms and now in isolation at home

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

The patient is a woman in her 30s who recently returned to Auckland from northern Italy. She is a New Zealand citizen.

The woman's partner - also in self-isolation - is displaying symptoms.

The family's two children go Westlake Boys' and Westlake Girls' High Schools in Auckland. The children are also at home in isolation and both schools have been notified of the positive test.

Neither child travelled to Italy and they are not showing any symptoms.

A letter from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) to parents who have children at Westlake Boys' and Westlake Girls' High says:

"This disease is managed the same way as other infectious diseases, like mumps, where people who are close contacts – but do not have the disease – are kept away from others, in case they become contagious.

"There will be high levels of anxiety amongst parents and students, and there will be commentary in social and other media," ARPHS said.

"Please understand that people are not considered at risk if they have been close to a contact – as the contact does not have the disease. Contacts of contacts do not have to take any action such as isolating themselves," the letter says.

The woman was on Air NZ flight NZ0283 on February 25, from Singapore to Auckland.

Public health staff will be contacting everyone from that flight.

Contact tracing is underway.

The woman also took two domestic flights - Air NZ flight 5103 Auckland to Palmerston North on March 2, and Air NZ 8114 Palmerston North to Auckland on the same day.

The Herald understands the woman travelled to Palmerston North for work but returned to Auckland after becoming too ill.

All passengers on those flights will be contacted.

Bloomfield said the woman is in self-isolation in her home with "appropriate clinical support" from public health staff.

She does not require hospital-level care, he said, and self-isolation is considered appropriate in such cases, according to the WHO.

The family involved are NZ citizens, Bloomfield said.

He added that the WHO was emphasising that Covid-19 is not as efficiently transmitted as the flu. It appears that people who are infected with Covid-19 but are not yet sick very rarely transmit the disease - unlike the flu.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bloomfield did not have details of where the woman had been - outside flights - but said because she had been feeling unwell she had been largely staying home.

The ARPHS is carrying out contact tracing for the patient.

The woman had developed symptoms after arriving at Auckland International Airport. Her partner had been with her in Italy.

Nobody else from the schools had been isolated, Bloomfield said.

In China, human-to-human transmission of Covid-19 is largely occurring in families, Bloomfield said, referencing a WHO report.

However, fewer than 10 per cent of family members would become symptomatic or get the virus.

The woman's partner's movements would be tracked as part of contact tracing, he said.

Contact tracing would be "very detailed" and would focus on places where there was a possibility of close contact.

The positive result was on a swab taken on Monday. It was the first test carried out on the woman.

The woman's partner's results were expected back later today.

Bloomfield said there would be a "relatively small number" of family and friends who would have been in close contact.

Between 30-40 people could also have been in close contact on the plane, if it was a Boeing-777 with all seats occupied.

"Close contact" is considered being within one metre for more than 15 minutes.

Those who travelled on any of the woman's flights could call Healthline and find out whether they had been sitting close to the woman, Bloomfield said.

There have now been over 160 samples tested for Covid-19 in New Zealand, Bloomfield said.

The infected woman travelled on an Air New Zealand flight from Singapore. Photo / file

Bloomfield said the airports involved would not need to take any additional measures as people moved through them quickly.

Airports and aircraft also had regular, rigid cleaning routines, he said.

Casual contacts of the woman - ie not close contacts - had a low chance of developing Covid-19, but it was not zero, Bloomfield said. They should keep a close eye on their health.

As part of the national pandemic plan, all government agencies are looking at what would happen in an outbreak and how staff could work from home.

"Fortunately we are still early on - we are [at the] Keep it out, Stamp it out [stage]."

Air NZ contacting customers

Air NZ says it is working closely with the Ministry of Health and government agencies to identify and proactively contact customers who travelled on the Singapore service and the two regional flights.



Air New Zealand chief medical officer Dr Ben Johnston says the airline has anticipated and planned for this scenario, and has a robust process in play to manage its response.



"We are working closely with the Ministry of Health to identify and proactively contact customers from these flights. This includes utilising our own contact centre staff," Johnston said.

"The health and safety of passengers and crew is Air New Zealand's top priority and our aircraft already undergo a thorough cleaning process, which includes cleaning surfaces such as tray tables and inflight entertainment screens with a disinfectant that kills viruses.

"We also remove all headsets, headrest covers, pillow covers, and blankets after every international flight. Domestic and regional services surfaces and bathrooms are wiped with disinfectant spray. The three aircraft this customer flew on will now also undergo a deep clean."

