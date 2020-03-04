Sir John Key officially opened the international Pullman Hotel in Rotorua last night.

More than 100 distinguished guests gathered at the hotel which has made a big impression since it first opened its doors in January.

Sir John was no exception and said Pullman Rotorua would certainly meet a need at the top end of the market.

"It will entice visitors looking for that luxury offering that wasn't in the region previously."

The hotel was a "very, very important" facility both for Rotorua and for the New Zealand's tourism sector.

Sir John Key at the official opening of the Pullman Hotel in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

"This is such an amazing facility and its long-term financial investment was not only really great for Rotorua but the wider tourism industry in New Zealand."

Sir John said he was sure both locals and international visitors would embrace the Pullman and all it had to off, and in the coming years the hotel and Rotorua's economy would continue to go from strength to strength.

The 130-room Pullman Rotorua is the first cosmopolitan international five-star hotel in the Bay of Plenty region.

General manager Richard Bungeroth said he was thrilled with the response from the local community and domestic travellers since its soft opening in January.

Steve Chadwick with Michael and John Chow. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We were honoured to have Sir John Key with us to officiate our grand opening.

"We've received overwhelming support from the Rotorua community and have welcomed

guests from all over New Zealand and the world since we opened our doors in January."

The Pullman Hotel Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

"Pullman Rotorua is perfectly suited for travellers, especially families, couples and business leaders looking for a world-class stay in one of the country's most attractive tourist destinations," Bungeroth said

"We hope to welcome many more visitors to New Zealand's adventure capital,"he said.

Sir John Key at the official opening of the Pullman Hotel in Rotorua. He was joined by Michael and John Chow. Photo / Andrew Warner

"The Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, in particular, have had a booming tourism economy for quite some time. It's a privilege to officiate the grand opening of the region's first five star hotel."

Mayor Steve Chadwick said it had been waiting for and needing a fivestar hotel in our city for years.

It was a fabulous re-development of an existing building and a great addition to the inner

city, she said.

Rotorua lawyer Evan Collins and a friend were having a drink at the Pullman

Rotorua Hotel.

Inside the 130-room international Pullman Hotel. Photo/Supplied

"I think it's just fantastic for Rotorua. The hotel is a high quality and offers an excellent

dining experience for Rotorua. . . It's great for our local economy." he said.

"It's also a great place to come and have a beer and chill out after work," he said.

Rotorua's tourism economy was substantial with about $828 million spent by visitors last year.