Thunderbolts and lightning - It's time to find that umbrella that hasn't been used for months, because rain is expected in most parts of the country today.

While it may not be the heavy deluge that drought-stricken areas are hoping for, MetService is predicting a mixture of rain or showers for most of the North Island, and stormier weather for some areas.

"There's a moderate risk of thunderstorms in eastern Northland this afternoon, and possible thunderstorms for Coromandel, Taupo, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne in the late afternoon to evening," said meteorologist Nicole Ranger.

The central North Island will be getting most of the rain, but most of Northland would only be getting a few showers "here or there" today and for the next five days.

Advertisement

Risk of thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a moderate risk tomorrow afternoon and evening for the Bay Of Plenty as well as parts of Gisborne, Taupo, Northland and Waikato. More details https://t.co/BZWb806UfN ^TA pic.twitter.com/tgxRw9GkRh — MetService (@MetService) March 3, 2020

Here's your outlook for Wednesday. A cooler day than today for most parts. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^TA pic.twitter.com/qWHr7JU0Yz — MetService (@MetService) March 3, 2020

"There's a southerly to southeasterly flow through the north today, which will bring cloudier conditions in the east to north, and it will be fine in the west."

New Plymouth residents may have noticed a heavy downpour last night.

"They saw over 40mm in two hours, between 1-3am in the morning."

Ranger said the rain last night was part of a front that moved across the North Island, through Taranaki, and was now sitting over Hawke's Bay.

Tonight the temperature was expected to drop to 3-4C around South Canterbury and Otago.

Here's how the weather is looking around the country today:

• Northland and Auckland A few showers, some heavy with thunderstorms possible in Northland this afternoon.

• Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Taupo Showers, some heavy and thunderstorms possible, clearing this afternoon or evening.

Advertisement

• Gisborne and Hawke's Bay Rain spreading north today, with possible afternoon thunderstorms, easing to isolated showers this evening.

• Taranaki and Taihape to Wellington, also Wairarapa A period of rain this morning, then increasing fine spells.

• Marlborough, Nelson and Buller Fine spells and isolated showers.

• Westland Fine.

• Canterbury Cloudy with patchy morning rain, then fine spells.

• Otago, Southland and Fiordland Fine, apart from isolated showers, clearing this afternoon.

• Chatham Islands A period of rain this afternoon, briefly heavy.