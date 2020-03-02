The principal of a high school on Auckland's North Shore has self-isolated after returning to New Zealand from northern Italy, an area which has seen an explosion in coronavirus cases - but not before she spent yesterday morning at the school

Claire Amos, principal of Albany Senior High School, issued a statement on social media last night that detailed her trip overseas and her visit to the school.

She stressed to parents that she was not in "close contact" with any students.

"As you may well be aware, I was in Bologna, Italy, last week (as an invited speaker at an international education conference), and arrived back into the country on Sunday," she wrote.

"I can assure you that I was not in close contact with any students and do not believe my being at school posed a risk to any of our staff, students, or community members.

"I want to assure you that I am in excellent health and am following self-isolation as a precautionary measure as per this afternoon's updated Ministry of Health guidelines."

Italy's infections have ballooned 50 per cent in 24 hours to 1694.

Health officials in northern Italy sought to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate nursing students' graduations to help an overwhelmed public health system.