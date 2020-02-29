It may not be $50 million but three players from Napier have won thousands of dollars.

Greenmeadows New World sold a ticket which gave the player a $111,111 share of Lotto First Division.

A player who brought their ticket at Taradale Four Square is one of eight to win $35,771 in the Power Ball Second Divison.

Another Napier player is one of 39 who also won the Second Division prize of $26,117 from their ticket purchased at Napier City Pak N Save.

Advertisement

Two winners from Auckland split the big $50million prize.

The winning numbers were 4, 18, 27, 25, 32, 28.

The bonus number was 37 and the power ball was 3.

Lotto Powerball had jackpotted to the record $50m after it wasn't struck on 'Big Wednesday' when the kitty had reached $42m.

$50m is the limit that Powerball is allowed to reach in New Zealand.