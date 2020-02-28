Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told the public to continue with everyday life in the wake of New Zealand's first case of coronavirus being confirmed.

She spoke to media after visiting staff dealing with the outbreak at Auckland's Healthline with Minister of Health David Clark.

Panicked shoppers are flooding supermarkets to buy essentials.

Arden had a simple message for Kiwis: "If you need a bottle of milk, go and get one". Mass panic was unnecessary, she said.

It was important to remember there was only one confirmed case of Coronavirus in New Zealand and the response had been "text book" in every regard.

Ardern speaking to media about coronavirus at Healthline. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Passengers onboard the flight the patient flew into New Zealand on had no need for concern.

The patient is "stable and continuing to improve", Ardern said.

Anyone who was sitting within two seats in front or behind the passenger on the flight had been contacted, given health information and guidance on what they could do if they presented symptoms.

The patient contacted Healthline before heading to the hospital, which was the right plan of action, Arden said.

The Prime Minister said the public should only seek information from the appropriate website, www.health.govt.nz and not taking advice from social media.

Earlier, experts urged the public to remain calm after the first case of Covid-19 coronavirus - a 60-year-old passenger who flew on Emirates Flight EK450 from Iran, via Bali, on Wednesday.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said yesterday afternoon that health authorities are closely monitoring the situation in line with World Health Organisation guidance.

"I encourage Aucklanders to remain calm. The ministry will advise if any public health measures become necessary."

And University of Otago professor of public health Michael Baker has said people who were on the same flight as the infected person should not be overly worried.

"It doesn't get transmitted completely throughout the airplane environment. It depends on what symptoms were on the flight."

The lack of confirmed cases to date had given New Zealand time to plan carefully, Baker said, and how the first case was dealt with was "a really nice example of how the [NZ health] system is responding" to the world health emergency.

Health Minister David Clark has announced a raft of new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including new travel restrictions from Iran.

The Ministry of Health says there is a high likelihood of sporadic cases in New Zealand but the chances of a community outbreak remains low.