A man is dead and another person has been injured in a shooting in South Auckland overnight - in the latest spate of violence in the region.

Police have now launched a murder investigation.

About 11.45pm shots were fired on Bairds Rd, in Otara, and when police got to the scene found a man had been critically injured.

They attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

A second person was moderately injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Va'aelua said locals should expect a "strong police presence" in the area today.

"I want to reassure the community that we are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this and holding them to account."