They say money doesn't buy you happiness but wouldn't it be good to try, especially if you won Powerball's $50 million jackpot tomorrow.

If you won, the urge to go on a spending spree would be great but to be honest, anyone who bagged $50m would have a bit of freedom.

However, if you banked the mammoth total straight away you could earn a yearly income of over a $1m each year just by putting it in the bank.

At an interest rate of 3 per cent over 12 months, $50m would give an interest return of $1.5m, according to ANZ bank.

After taking the tax rate of 33 per cent into account, you would be left with $1,005,000 in net interest for the year.

If you decided to put just half of the prize in the bank or had to share the prize with another Lotto player, you could earn $502,000.

Meanwhile, putting in $10m would give you a return of $201,000 and for $5m a return of $100,500. All in all, not too shabby.

Seeking the advice of an expert was one of the first things Lotto suggested winners should do, as does Craig Offwood from ANZ's Private Bank team.

"It's a life-changing event and it's important to find legal, investment and accounting experts who have proven experience in similar circumstances," he said.

"Don't rush out and start spending straight away, but consider putting money into an interest-earning bank account as this will give you time to work out your long and short term plans."

Previous Lotto winners who greatly increased the sum of their bank accounts also suggested being really careful who you decided to tell.

But thinking before spending was the major thing to remember, focusing on the things you need rather than want straight away.

Meanwhile, if you do win the jackpot - you'll be handed a secret book from Lotto filled with tips and tricks for spending, as well as wacky ways to spend.

Most Powerball winners decided to buy a new house, pay off mortgages, help family, travel overseas and even donate to charity.

But that train of thought didn't float everyone's boat.

Some winners sought facelifts, fertility treatment, gastric bypasses, Prada shoes, bagpipes and even a buffalo-hunting trip in Australia.