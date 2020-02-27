

A $14.2m investment into Hawke's Bay roads includes widening of the last one-way bridge between Napier and Gisborne to allow two-lane travel.

The road upgrades form part of a $12bn NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, with $300m allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.

A total of $88.25m has been invested in a major road investment plan, with $62m devoted to seven projects across the North Island.

The Tahaenui Bridge, located between Wairoa and Gisborne, will be widened to two-way travel in an attempt to improve the roading network access and efficiency for those travelling between Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

An additional passing lane along a 1.7km section of SH2, north of Waipukurau, and vertical and horizontal curve realignment also forms part of the investment in the region.

The road, from College Rd to Silverstream, will attempt to improve the efficiency and safety of the freight route between Hawke's Bay, the Manawatū and Tairāwhiti and improve the connection to Napier Port.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced capital investments in land, air and sea assets across the country.

"I spend a lot of time in the regions and one bugbear I consistently hear about is roads," he said.

"Officials from the Provincial Development Unit and the New Zealand Transport Agency have worked together to identify which roading improvements are ready to go but required funding.

Jones added: "This investment is expected to contribute to regional economic development while providing safer roads, safer bridges, and easier to access stopping points."

Napier MP Stuart Nash said regional economies like Hawke's Bay's depend on transport infrastructure, including roads, rail and ports.

"The latest investments through the Government's infrastructure upgrade programme are great news for businesses, residents and communities of Hawke's Bay.

"Safety is our top transport priority, and these investments will mean safer roads for the community around the Hawke's Bay, and mean less traffic congestion, too."

Nash added: "Hawke's Bay is already seeing the benefits of new investment which has enabled Kiwirail to repair and re-open the Napier-Wairoa rail line."

Construction is due to get underway on some projects by the end of August.