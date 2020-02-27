

Hawke's Bay Police are urging the public to keep wallets, phones and keys hidden, even when at home, after a spate of burglaries in the region.

The advice follows several reports of burglary from people who have had valuables stolen from their homes while they've been busy in another part of the house or garden in recent months.

A police spokeswoman said: "Hawke's Bay Police are reminding people to keep their property and valuables secure – even when you're at home.

"Doors and windows left open in the warm weather mean opportunities for thieves who can quickly snatch items without being detected.

"Even if you're home make sure your phones, wallets, keys, cash and other valuables are secure and out of sight."

Police suggest making sure every family member has a set of keys, so there is no need to leave them around the property.

Recording the serial numbers of expensive electronic items, keeping hedges around doors and windows well-trimmed so burglars don't have a place to hide and installing alarm systems and sensor lights are also advice from police to keep your home and property safe.

The police spokeswoman added: "If you're working in the garden or away from your front door, make sure your home is secure.

"Also make sure you keep valuable items away from windows where they can be easily seen by passers-by."

Police urge anybody who has been a victim of a burglary and hasn't yet contacted police to call 105.