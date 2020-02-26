Hannah Clarke was reportedly distraught to learn her estranged Kiwi husband had sought a job at her new gym and taunted her about it before savagely murdering her and their three children.

Killer Rowan Baxter went for a job interview at CrossFit Brisbane about 24 hours after Clarke's first trial workout about three weeks ago, the Daily Mail reports.

Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed last week when Baxter doused them in petrol and set them alight in a car after ambushing them on the school run. He then took his own life.

Hannah Clarke was extremely fit and worked out often. Photo / Supplied

CrossFit Brisbane owner Garath Davies told the Daily Mail that Baxter had applied to become the training centre's sixth fitness instructor.

"Hannah had done her first trial session a day prior … I honestly didn't know Hannah when I interviewed Rowan," Davies said.

"Oddly enough, when Rowan left the gym that day, he asked for a photo with me in front of the gym, which was weird. I thought it was weird but I went, OK, sure.

"He posted that photo to his social media saying that he was starting at CrossFit Brisbane, which was completely incorrect.

She recently started at a new gym to escape Baxter. Photo / Supplied

"I think his words were to the effect of ''looking forward to the opportunity'', or something like that'.

"He basically assumed he had the job."

Baxter hadn't been offered the position but was trying to manipulate the mum-of-three into believing he had in another twisted attempt to terrorise her, Clarke's parents claimed.

One of Clarke's best friends, Lou Farmer, told the site that she was "obviously very upset" to learn Baxter was trying to infiltrate the gym.

"When Han found out and told them he had a [domestic violence order] they rejected him," Farmer recalled.

Baxter murdered his three children and his estranged wife when he jumped into their vehicle in a suburban Brisbane street and held a knife to Clarke. When she tried to stop for help he poured accelerant, set it alight, jumped out and then took his own life at the scene.

Hannah Clarke, Rowan Baxter and their three children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey before she escaped him only to be murdered in a tragic car fire. Photo / Supplied

The three children died in the car while Clarke escaped the vehicle but died later in Royal Brisbane Hospital from her horrific burns.

Her family has revealed she endured an 11-year abusive relationship with Baxter, who she married in 2012, revealing he was a "control freak" and under a restraining order when he killed Clarke and their children.

Clarke's heartbroken brother Nat Clarke revealed eight years after the couple had become engaged, married and their romance had turned into a nightmare, his sister had made a hopeful escape from her husband.

"My mum and dad … have given every little thing they own to help my sister try and get away from this monster," he wrote on Facebook.

Late last year, Clarke left Baxter and their marital home, taking their three children to live at her mother Suzanne Clarke's house in the southeastern Brisbane suburb of Camp Hill. It was outside that home where Baxter ambushed the family and carried out the horrific murders just a few months later.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.