As Lotto fever grips with country, with $50 million having to be won on Saturday night, we had a quick look at what you could do with the winnings.

If struck, it will be Lotto's biggest ever Powerball prize.

The money has to be won, so if no one strikes in first division it will roll down to the next division. If it is not claimed in second division it will go down to third.

But what could you buy if you did strike it lucky with $50m?

Here's a few options.

HOME IN SOUTHERN FRANCE

Luxuryestate.com has this property on the coast of Southern France near Monaco - complete with 2 villas and a 'guard house' - up for grabs for a sweet $NZ48 million. Photo / luxuryestate.com

If you're overwhelmed with having so much money, you could splash out on luxury home in the south of France.

On Luxury Estate's website, you can pick up a 28 million euro (NZ$48m), 2418sq m property on the coast of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

Boasting panoramic views of Monaco, it holds two villas and a "guard house" with a total of eight bedrooms, a pool and two spas, a gym, massage room and even a "tasting room for wines".

It's also a short 10-minute drive to Monaco and the beaches of the Blue Gulf.

YOUR OWN ISLAND IN NZ

Barfoot & Thompson have Pakatoa Island on their list for sale. $40 million and it's all yours. Photo / Barfoot & Thompson

Pakatoa Island is still for sale. At a cool $40m, it would still leave you $10m to buy a helicopter and carry out a few renovations on the 62-bedroom property.

The chopper ride back to Auckland's CBD is only 12 minutes, or you could buy yourself a boat instead. There are three white-sand beaches, a golf course, swimming pool and squash courts among the 60 acres of land

It's one of only a few privately owned islands in New Zealand, agent Howard Gee writes on his listing.

LUXURY YACHT

This Scott Robson Designed Motor Yacht can be yours for a cool $1,950,000.00. Photo / nzboatsales.com

It maybe second-hand, but this motor yacht, designed by Scott Robson, is the most expensive listing on nzboatsales.com at $1,950,000.

It's 21m long and has four cabins - two with en suites, so plenty of room for family and friends to join you for a day or week on the water.

It's also got the luxuries of home with a dishwasher, insinkerator, double-door fridge/freezer with icemaker, electric hobbs, oven, microwave and breadmaker.

2020 ASTON MARTIN

The 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera could be yours for just $486,450. Photo / Gilltrap Group

If cars are more your thing, why not splash out on the latest and greatest Aston Martin? In fact, you could buy one for each member of your immediate and distant relatives at the price of $486,450 each.

Giltrap Group have the Superleggera in the slick magnetic silver with just 10km on the clock.

It's got a five-litre engine, so filling it up will cost you a bit, but the interest from your leftover winnings will more than pay for it.

PUHOI PUB

The Puhoi Pub is up for sale by tender. Tenders close on March 3. Photo / File

If you want to take a more laidback, Kiwi approach, why not buy your own pub?

The iconic Puhoi pub is up for grabs on TradeMe. Throw a price at the owners and you'll be able to stand on the other side of the bar and pour a few pints ... or more likely, hire someone to pour you a pint or wine.

It sits on 6078sq m of freehold land and has accommodation upstairs to sleep 14.

A generous piece of Kiwi history could be all yours; if you get it before tenders close on March 3.