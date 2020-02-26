You've probably already mapped out how you plan to spend your millions - given you're lucky enough to be the Lotto player who bagged $42 million.

However, you're going to have to beat out about 1.5 million other ticket holders and be very lucky ... the odds of winning are one in 38 million.

A typical Lotto draw would see around 500,000 tickets sold but Lotto was expecting more than three times that for tonight.

Whether you dreamt things up in your head, talked about it with your partner over dinner or at work with a colleague over a coffee, you probably have half a plan.

But if you had no idea, here are some suggestions on how you could spend $42m.

Do you like supercars? You could fork out for the $625,000 Lamborghini Aventador MY18 2019 to the $486,450 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2020.

Buying the $625,000 Lamborghini Aventador MY18 2019 will be a breeze. Photo / Driven

Or are you sick of your neighbours? How about you buy your own island?

One so happens to be on the market in the Hauraki Gulf, the picturesque Pakatoa Island which is only a short 15-minute helicopter ride to Auckland city.

Would a bach be better? How about luxury estate Lakeside Villa Giuseppina, worth $35m and located on the shore of Italy's stunning Lake Como.

You could also buy 2,121,212 digital and NZ Herald print (seven days) subscriptions (about one for every other person in New Zealand), which we think would be money well spent.

If you decided to spend it all with children's charity Variety, you could sponsor 933,333 Kiwi kids desperately in need.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom man Tom Naylor decided to buy a car for every day of the week after telling his friends if he won the lottery that was what he would do.

Naylor won £15m (around $31m) and bought two Aston Martins, three Jaguars, a Ford Mustang and a Land Rover Discovery, The Mirror reported.

Elsewhere, Michael Carroll was a 19-year-old rubbish collector with a baby on the way when he won £9m in 2002.

He allegedly spent all his money on drugs, prostitutes, holidays and cars before blowing all his cash within 10 years, news.com.au reported.

Carroll now spends his time working seven days a week delivering coal and firewood to people's homes in Scotland.