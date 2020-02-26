Our sparkling new NZ Herald App is here – bringing you a more personalised experience than ever before. It's your news, your way.

We have today released our new App, giving you the power to personalise the way you consume our award-winning journalism.

The App showcases first-class content across the NZ Herald and wider NZME stable including our regional titles The Bay of Plenty Times, The Northern Advocate, Hawke's Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post and Whanganui Chronicle.

The new App, available through the Apple App store and Google Play, lets you choose between two layouts (a full-view or a compact view, allowing more stories on the screen) and font sizes (large, medium, smaller).

You can now also receive news alerts by topics of interest – including sport, politics and business - and by locations across New Zealand.

The App features a clean new design, better presentation of visual journalism and easier navigation to find the likes of Premium, our daily quiz, videos and other special features.

You can also choose the location for your weather.

The new App also makes it even easier for our NZ Herald Premium subscribers to access the latest Premium content via an easy navigation tap.

If you're a subscriber, you must be signed in to see the Premium content. You can do that by hitting the profile button at the bottom right of the screen.

"So many of our readers are accessing our journalism on the go - so a great App is as important as our award-winning papers, web and mobile sites," says NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness.

"It's a truly audience-led redesign. For instance, some current App users told us they want to adjust the font size within articles – we've designed it that way to make it easier for everyone."

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs highlighted the in-house design and build of the new App. "By using the impressive IT team at NZME we've been able to ensure the App works seamlessly with the content creation processes embedded within our newsrooms. That gets our readers even closer to the stories they are most interested in."

Check out the new app and how to make all these changes, by watching our video.