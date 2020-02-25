A 25-year-old man has denied fatally shooting two Tauranga men at an Omanawa property.

The accused pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder when he appeared in the High Court at Tauranga today via audiovisual link from prison.

The charges relate to the alleged shooting deaths of Paul Lasslett and Nick Littlewood at an Omanawa property on February 11 this year.

The defendant's lawyer Simon Lance entered the not guilty pleas on his client's behalf.

Lance also sought continued name suppression for his client arguing publication may be prejudical to the defendant's fair trial rights and he had only recently been assigned.

Crown solicitor Anna Pollet argued in favour of the lifting of the suppression orders in relation to naming the defendant and his alleged victims.

However, she sought interim suppression on the draft summary of facts which she said could be subject to change as this matter was part of an ongoing investigation.

Justice Graham Lang continued the suppression order in relation to naming the defendant and he also in suppressed the summary of facts on an interim basis.

Justice Lang said the matter would be reviewed next Wednesday.

The defendant was further remanded in custody until that date.

A potential four-week jury trial date has been scheduled to begin on May 3, 2021.