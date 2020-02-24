Warning: Graphic content

A jury has retired to deliberate in the trial of a West Auckland man accused of murdering his mother after years of caring for her.

Martin Marinovich killed his mother Noeleen Ann Marinovich in their Oratia home on February 7 last year but denies it was murder.

The Crown alleges he tried to strangle his mother and then bludgeoned her to death with a hammer, striking her body at least 12 times.

However, the defence claims the victim was fatally strangled and later struck with the hammer.

Justice Tracey Walker summarised the case for the jury this morning, saying that the defendant admits he killed his mother in an unlawful act and that is why he is guilty of at least manslaughter.

The jury's decision is one of manslaughter or murder.

"You must decide the case without being influenced by sympathy, emotion or prejudice one way or another," she cautioned the jury.

She appreciated a charge of murder, particularly in these circumstances, can give rise to strong feelings, she said, but feelings of sympathy must be set aside.

The jury must decide the facts based on the evidence presented in court alone, she said.

"Proof beyond reasonable doubt is a very high standard."

On the other hand, it is virtually impossible to prove things to an absolute certainty, she said.