A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Kaikohe last night.

The victim died on the way to hospital.

Police were called to the corner of Heke and Hongi streets at 8.45pm yesterday following reports of a firearm being discharged.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a critically-injured male near a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the victim was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital but died on the way.