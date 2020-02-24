A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Kaikohe last night.
The victim died on the way to hospital.
Police were called to the corner of Heke and Hongi streets at 8.45pm after reports of a firearm being discharged.
Officers who arrived at the scene found a critically-injured male near a vehicle.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the victim was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital but died on the way.
The scene was immediately put under guard last night and overnight. A scene examination will be carried out today.
Police are now speaking to a person who is helping with their inquiries, a statement said.
No one else is being sought in relation to what has been referred to as a "firearms incident."
"Our investigation is still in its early stages and a further update will be provided once there is further information available."