A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Kaikohe last night.

The victim died on the way to hospital.

Police were called to the corner of Heke and Hongi streets at 8.45pm after reports of a firearm being discharged.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a critically-injured male near a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the victim was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital but died on the way.

The scene was immediately put under guard last night and overnight. A scene examination will be carried out today.

Police are now speaking to a person who is helping with their inquiries, a statement said.

No one else is being sought in relation to what has been referred to as a "firearms incident."

"Our investigation is still in its early stages and a further update will be provided once there is further information available."